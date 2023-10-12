BCCI to Hold Mega Ceremony Before Pakistan Vs. India World Cup Clash

The anticipation continues to develop, and cricket fans all around the world are looking forward to the most anticipated match of the mega event, Pakistan vs. India in the Cricket World Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to add a bit of glamour and entertainment to this high-stakes match by organizing a musical ceremony before the match.

According to sources, high-profile Bollywood superstars are expected to show up at the musical event before the match on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium.

The Gujarat Cricket Association’s (GCA) secretary, Anil Patel, indicated that the owners of golden tickets would be present to witness the match.

Sachin Tendulkar, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan received priority passes from the Indian Cricket Board ahead of the opening of the tournament. Renowned singer, Arjit Singh is also expected to be a part of the event.

The event will begin at 1:10 p.m. Pakistan Time and will conclude at 1:40 p.m. Children will serve as mascots for the game, escorting teams to the field.

It should be noted that the arch-rivals have clashed seven times in the ICC World Cup, and the Green Shirts’ record against India isn’t one they’d like to discuss, having lost seven out of seven matches.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and his men will make every effort to break their losing streak against the arch-rivals in the mega event after pursuing victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup.