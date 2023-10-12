Check Out the Massive Fight in the Crowd During India’s Victory Against Afghanistan [Video]

India secured a resounding eight-wicket win against Afghanistan in their second ODI World Cup 2023 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The encounter was decided in 35 overs, with India outclassing the opposition in every department but witnessed an alarming disturbance among spectators.

Distressing footage circulating on social media handles captured unsettling scenes of a fierce brawl between Indian and Afghanistan fans in the stadium.

With skirmishes escalating to slaps and punches, the tumultuous environment raised safety concerns for attendees during the second innings of the match.

This was not the first time as a recent ODI clash in Colombo between Afghanistan and Pakistan led to confrontations between their respective supporters.

Social media was abuzz with a video clip showing cricket fans of both sides engaging in a vehement verbal exchange, followed by a physical altercation.

The Asia Cup 2022 also witnessed strife between fans after an on-field altercation between Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmed and Pakistani batter Asif Ali.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan are preparing to face off in a high-octane clash on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.