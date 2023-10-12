Honor’s Flagship Foldable Gets a Cheaper Model With Record Breaking Thinness

Honor has unveiled the latest addition to its Magic V series of foldable devices, succeeding last year’s Magic Vs.

The all-new Magic Vs2 introduces an updated magnesium alloy frame and an innovative Luban titanium hinge, enabling the device to achieve an astonishingly slim profile, weighing in at just 229 grams.

Design and Display

In its folded state, the Magic Vs2 is impressively slender, measuring only 10.7mm, and when unfolded, it further astounds with a mere 5.1mm thickness.

The device sports a 6.43-inch LTPO OLED cover screen featuring a resolution of 1,060 x 2,376 pixels, a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate, and an expansive 20:9 aspect ratio. Notably, Honor boasts that the cover panel can reach an impressive brightness of up to 2,500 nits.

The inner screen expands to 7.9 inches, retaining the LTPO OLED technology and the 1-120Hz refresh rate while offering a 9.8:9 aspect ratio. Both screens support HDR 10+ and also have stylus support.

Internals and Software

Honor has opted for the familiar Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with options of 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage capacities of either 256 GB or 512 GB.

On the software front, the Magic Vs2 is equipped with MagicOS 7.2, built upon the Android 13 platform. This software brings a range of enhancements specifically tailored for the larger screen, including features like split-screen multitasking, the ability to open two instances of the same app side by side, and a “Free Hoover” mode that effectively divides the screen into two halves, delivering a laptop-like experience on supported applications.

Cameras

The device incorporates upgraded camera components, including a 50MP primary camera, a 20MP telephoto module with 2.5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

The front cameras on both screens are 16MP shooters for selfies and video calls. Both the primary and selfie cameras can record 4K videos.

Battery and Pricing

Honor has also managed to house a sizable 5,000 mAh battery within the device, complemented by support for rapid 66W wired charging.

The Magic Vs2 is offered in three colors: Velvet Black, Glacier Blue, and Coral Purple. Pricing commences at $958 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, while the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage configuration is available for $1,054 in China.

Honor Magic Vs2 Specifications