This Budget Honor Phone Has 12GB RAM, 6,000 mAh Battery, and 90Hz Screen

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 10, 2023 | 12:35 pm

Honor has launched its latest entry-level 5G phone in China dubbed the Play 50 Plus. Although it’s a budget phone, it brings some notable features such as a massive battery, a smooth display, and more.

Design and Display

 

The display is a 6.8-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera, 850 nits of peak brightness, and a 20:09 aspect ratio. The fingerprint sensor resides on the side for quick unlocks.

Internals and Software

On the inside, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip that can be paired with up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage, which is plenty for a budget phone. Honor has not talked about the presence of a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For software, the phone boots Magic OS 7.2 on top of Android 13.

Cameras

The large circular camera cutouts on the back include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera alongside the LED flash. The selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout is an 8MP shooter. There is no word on video recording capabilities.

Battery and Pricing

The battery is one of the highlighting features of this phone. It is a sizable 6,000 mAh power cell paired with 35W fast-wired charging.

The Honor Play 50 Plus has a starting price of $195 in China. It is available in Magic Night Black, Mo Yuqing (green), Star Purple, and Streaming Silver.

Honor Play 50 Plus Specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • OS: Android 13, Magic OS 7.2
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.8″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 12 GB
    • Internal: 256 GB
    • Card slot: N/A
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Quad): 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth)
    • Front: 8MP
  • Colors: Magic Night Black, Mo Yuqing (green), Star Purple, Streaming Silver
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 6,000 mAh, 35W fast charging
  • Price: $195

