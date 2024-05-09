Govt Begins Crackdown Against Vehicles With Gas Cylinders

Rawalpindi’s Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Waqar Cheema, has called for an immediate crackdown on vehicles using large gas cylinders. The order targets various modes of transport, including wagons, minibusses, taxis, rickshaws, Hiace, and coasters, where these cylinders are being used instead of conventional petrol or diesel.

Concerns over the safety implications of this practice, particularly during the summer months when the risk of explosion due to heat is heightened, prompted the immediate crackdown. District Officer of Civil Defense, Talib Hussain, emphasized the potential dangers posed by these cylinders and highlighted the imperative to prioritize public safety.

Authorities are mobilizing teams within Civil Defense to conduct thorough inspections and confiscate any vehicles found violating the directive. Cases will be registered against the drivers found in breach of the order, underscoring the seriousness with which this matter is being addressed.

The crackdown commenced on Friday, with targeted operations at Kacheri bus stop, Rawat, Saddar bus stops, Pirwadhai General Bus Stand, Faizabad Bus Stand, and Peshawar Mor Bus Stand. These efforts are expected to continue to ensure compliance and mitigate the risks associated with the use of large gas cylinders in public transport.

Reports from the Special Branch Police have highlighted the widespread presence of these cylinders in vehicles operating from Rawalpindi to various destinations, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujarat, Faisalabad, and surrounding tehsil areas. Particularly concerning is their usage in hilly areas such as Murree, Kotli Sattian, and Kahuta, where the terrain adds a layer of risk.

The strategic placement of these cylinders, often underneath vehicle roofs or passenger seats, coupled with the practice of switching between cylinders to ensure uninterrupted supply, underscores the potential for catastrophic consequences in the event of a rupture.