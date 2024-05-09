News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Punjab Govt to Hold Balloting for Bike Scheme This Week

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 9, 2024 | 12:40 pm

The Punjab government has announced plans to conduct the balloting for the Chief Minister’s bike scheme 2024 this week.

Provincial Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan, chaired a meeting on Wednesday to assess the scheme’s progress.

It is important to note that the initiative aims to provide 20,000 bikes to deserving students through easy monthly installments. The minister was briefed that over 100,000 students have applied for the scheme.

Subsequently, it was decided that the Punjab Bike Scheme 2024 balloting will take place on May 10 (tomorrow). The provincial transport minister expressed contentment with the enthusiasm displayed by the students.

According to the officials, the government received more applications from female students than male students. Meanwhile, CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif recently announced the initiation of a free motorbike program for girls.

This announcement came during the conclusion of the Chief Minister Pink Games. Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister encouraged parents to allow their daughters to ride motorcycles.

