Rizwan Wins Hearts for the Umpteenth Time By Sharing Crucial Tips With Indian Bowlers

Pakistan is gearing up to face India in their third match of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Men in Green participated in crucial training sessions yesterday at the iconic venue to fully prepare for the much-anticipated encounter.

After the training sessions in Ahmedabad, wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, also shared some valuable tips with the Indian net bowlers.

Mohammad Rizwan emphasized that cricket, particularly bowling, is a mind game; no one can become a better bowler unless they use their minds.

Giving the example of Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah, the right-hander said that both are world-class bowlers because they use their minds when bowling.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Peshawar-born cricketer played a crucial part in securing a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka earlier this week.

Rizwan scored an unbeaten innings of 131 runs off 121 balls in a difficult situation to lead the Green Shirts to a record-breaking run chase in the World Cup.

The Babar Azam-led side currently sits in the fourth spot on the points table, having won their first two matches against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.