Shoaib Akhtar Finally Meets His Doppelganger Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, recently had a jovial encounter with his self-proclaimed “doppelganger”, Vinita Khilnani.

The Rawalpindi Express took to his social media handles, and jokingly talked about catching the ‘culprit’ while visiting the United States of America.

ALSO READ Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Interference in Team Selection Irks Team Management

“I am in America and I finally caught the culprit,” Akhtar said. “We finally met. Here I am!” said the doppelganger with a laugh.

I have finally caught the culprit, and she is in trouble!!!@omgvinita #doppleganger pic.twitter.com/7BEE60K6NL — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 12, 2023

The lighthearted video revealed Vinita, a renowned comedian, donning a messy brown wig, mirroring the famous hairstyle of Shoaib Akhtar.

As Shoaib Akhtar introduced the India-born TikTok star, Vinita Khilnani laughed and acknowledged the uncanny resemblance with the right-arm pacer.

The comical association began when Vinita playfully posted on her Instagram, superimposing her face on the images of Akhtar, questioning the likeness.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Only Opium Factory Reopened After 11 Years

Additionally, she entertained her followers by imitating the renowned bowling run and iconic celebration of the 48-year-old cricketer.

The fastest bowler in the world, showing his sporty side, acknowledged creative content Vinita Khilnani and wished her continued success in the future.