Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shoaib Akhtar Finally Meets His Doppelganger Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 13, 2023 | 1:51 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former Pakistani fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, recently had a jovial encounter with his self-proclaimed “doppelganger”, Vinita Khilnani.

The Rawalpindi Express took to his social media handles, and jokingly talked about catching the ‘culprit’ while visiting the United States of America.

ALSO READ

“I am in America and I finally caught the culprit,” Akhtar said. “We finally met. Here I am!” said the doppelganger with a laugh.

The lighthearted video revealed Vinita, a renowned comedian, donning a messy brown wig, mirroring the famous hairstyle of Shoaib Akhtar.

As Shoaib Akhtar introduced the India-born TikTok star, Vinita Khilnani laughed and acknowledged the uncanny resemblance with the right-arm pacer.

The comical association began when Vinita playfully posted on her Instagram, superimposing her face on the images of Akhtar, questioning the likeness.

ALSO READ

Additionally, she entertained her followers by imitating the renowned bowling run and iconic celebration of the 48-year-old cricketer.

The fastest bowler in the world, showing his sporty side, acknowledged creative content Vinita Khilnani and wished her continued success in the future.

Imad Ali Jan

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>