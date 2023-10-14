Huawei is Bringing Back Kirin Chips Despite US Ban

Huawei made an unsurprising declaration last year, asserting that there would be no Kirin chipsets in 2023, a reasonable announcement considering the long-standing US ban on the company.

The Chinese phone maker even dismissed earlier reports as “false news.” Yet, within nine months, the company introduced the Mate 60 series powered by the Kirin 9000S platform. Now, there are reports of Huawei’s intentions to introduce another SoC – this time, a Kirin 8 series.

The forthcoming chip is anticipated to bear the name Kirin 830, and according to a leakster, it is scheduled to debut alongside the Nova 12 series towards the end of the year.

ALSO READ Qualcomm is Firing Thousands of Workers Amid Alarming Revenue Loss

While the Kirin 830 chipset has been previously discussed, it’s only now that we have a potential timeframe for its release. Leaked posters showcasing the Nova 12 and Nova 12 Pro strongly suggest that the Kirin 830 chip will be exclusively featured in the standard version of the smartphone. This particular phone is expected to sport a tri-camera setup on the rear, a robust 60 MP front-facing selfie camera, and the capability for rapid 88W charging.

As for the Kirin 830’s performance, early speculation places it in a league akin to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G or Snapdragon 870. However, it’s crucial to note that this remains speculative territory.

The bigger concern revolves around the chipset’s manufacturing, given the current limitations imposed by US companies that retain control over 5G technologies and patents, thereby preventing trade with Huawei or its subsidiary chipset maker, HiSilicon.