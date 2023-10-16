Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Former Captain Declares Babar Azam as Pakistan’s Best Ever Batter Amidst Criticism

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 16, 2023 | 11:39 am

Sports journalist Shoaib Jutt ignited controversy when he openly criticized Pakistan’s cricket captain, Babar Azam.

According to details, Shoaib Jutt made remarks on a local sports show in which he questioned Babar’s ability to compete against major teams.

In response to these criticisms, former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali backed Babar Azam, claiming that he is the best batter Pakistan has ever produced.

Azhar Ali added, “After Mohammad Yousuf, Babar Azam is Pakistan’s best batter.” But, despite the fact that Babar’s career is barely halfway over, he has already achieved great success.”

One of the most important arguments in Babar’s favor was his excellent record against Australia.

He added, “Babar has consistently performed well against the mighty Aussies, showcasing his capabilities on the international stage.”

Meanwhile, Shoaib Jutt’s comments highlight the scrutiny and expectations that cricketing superstars receive. The debate created by his remarks demonstrates Pakistan cricket’s passionate fan base and widespread interest.

>