Ignite Increases Seats by 50,000 for 6th Batch of DigiSkills Training Program

Ignite has increased the number of seats for batch-06 of the DigiSkills Training Program (DSTP) by 50,000.

According to Ignite, the number of seats for the sixth batch of the program has been increased from 250,000 to 300,000.

The decision to increase the number of seats has been made in response to the overwhelming interest and response from trainees. Initially, 250,000 seats were allocated for the 6th batch, all of which were filled within the first ten days of the registration opening.

ALSO READ IT Ministry Develops Model for Creating Thousands of Freelancing Centers

DSTP offers 15 online courses completely free of cost. All courses have been prepared with the help of well-qualified and experienced trainers. A dedicated and committed DSTP team provides support services through the official communication modes of DSTP. 12-week-long Batch No. 6 will commence on November 01, 2023.

According to Ignite, DigiSkills.pk is the largest Training Program in Pakistan offering 15 Free Online Courses in freelancing Skills with E-Certificates issued by VU and Ignite. Over 3.5 million trainings have been imparted since 2018 to generate a skilled workforce in Future of Work and to strengthen the digital economy of Pakistan.

These courses include Freelancing, Affiliate Marketing, Video Editing, Animation and Vlogging, Data Analytics and Business Intelligence, Communication and Soft Skills, Virtual Assistant, E-Commerce Management, Digital Marketing, Digital Literacy, QuickBooks, AutoCAD, WordPress, Graphic Design, Creative Writing and SEO (Search Engine Optimization)