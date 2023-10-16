Palestinian Students Injured in Knife Attack in Gujranwala

In an unfortunate incident, two Palestinian students were critically injured in Gujranwala when multiple men attacked them with knives.

According to reports, the two Palestinians are students of Gujranwala Medical College.

Police have registered a case against multiple individuals under sections 324, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the report of victims.

Sharing details of the incident, police revealed there have been complaints of some goons harassing foreign female students.

When the Palestinian students stopped them, the harassers attacked them in their apartment on the 4th floor of Platinum Tower.

The victims were rescued by the neighbors. Police officials assured that the suspects will be arrested soon.