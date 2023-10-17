Intel 14th Gen Desktop CPUs Launched with Software Upgrades and More

Intel’s latest generation of Core-series desktop processors has been officially released and it is built upon the updated Raptor Lake architecture.

It is called the Meteor Lake and it marks the company’s 14th generation of desktop CPUs. These processors include the Core i9-14900K/KF, the Core i7-14700K/KF, and the Core i5-14600K/KF.

The new Meteor Lake processors are overclocked versions of the previous generation but with some software and connectivity updates. The Core i7 model is the only one with notable alterations to its core layout.

The Upgrades

The flagship 14900K, along with its non-iGPU 14900KF variant, showcases modest improvements in clock speed, just enough for Intel to lay claim to being the first CPU to reach 6.0GHz for the second time.

Intel previously boasted this achievement with the 13900KS, but that chip was produced in limited quantities, whereas the 14900K is anticipated to be the first 6.0GHz CPU available in larger volumes. Beyond this improvement, there are not many notable changes compared to the 13900K.

The 14700K introduces some adjustments by incorporating a few additional E-cores compared to its forerunner, increasing the count from 8+8 to 8+12. Additionally, both the clock speeds and cache size have seen improvements.

On the other hand, the 14600K returns with only marginal clock speed enhancements as the primary rationale for its existence.

Models equipped with integrated GPUs continue to utilize the UHD Graphics 770, maintaining consistency with the preceding generation.

Application Optimization

A novel addition in this generation is Intel’s Application Optimization, a feature aimed at enhancing application threading and thread scheduling within the operating system. This optimization is intended to fully harness the hybrid architecture of these chips.

While Intel demonstrated up to a 16% improvement in specific titles using this new feature, they also acknowledged that it may not benefit all games.

Additionally, Intel introduced the new Intel XTU software, now equipped with AI-assisted overclocking capabilities tailored for the latest chips. Intel has also strengthened its memory controller, boasting support for XMP kits exceeding 8000 MHz.

Compatibility and Pricing

Lastly, the 14th generation chips will maintain compatibility with current 600 and 700 series chipset motherboards utilizing the LGA 1700 socket. This means that any motherboard supporting Intel’s 12th and 13th generation processors will seamlessly accommodate the 14th generation.

These fresh Intel chips will hit the market at identical prices to their predecessors, with availability commencing today on October 17th.