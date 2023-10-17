Catherine Dalton has been appointed as the new Fast Bowling Coach for Multan Sultans ahead of the 9 iteration of the Pakistan Super League. She becomes the first woman 30 hold a coaching position in a top-level men’s side.

The former Ireland international player is an England Cricket Board (BCB) certified Level 3 Advanced Coach, who has previously held coaching positions in the National Fast Bowling Academy in the UK. the Rajasthan Cricket Association, and the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India.

Currently working with Multan Sultans youth academy in Lodhran, Dalton is bringing years of fast bowling coaching experience to the senior men’s team Speaking about her appointment, Catherine Dalton said “I am excited about this on multiple levels. The opportunity to work with much talented players is fantastic. I will be re-engaging with many I have worked with before. Above this though, is the fact that as a female taking a major role in a men’s 120 franchise, the news is a men’s ground-breaking. And to be the first female fast bowling coach le men’s cricket is very humbling In the 9 years since the PSL started, it has grown in both stature and size I firmly believe the PSL han the best local fast bowling attacks in it compared to any other leagues, and the standard of cricket being played is fantastic.”

Multan Sultans CEO, Ali Khan Tareen added that, “Catherine’s work for Multan Sultan” youth academies speaks for itself, we’re all looking forward to her bringing those skills to the main team. In this process, we also want to establish new role models for young girls, those who succeed not only on the pitch as athletes, but also in the boardroom as leaders, and in the academies as coaches.”

Multan Sultans General Manager, Hijab Zahid added, “Catherine is an exceptional coach who has a proven track record of murturing fast bowling talent across the world. Her inclusion to the coaching staff not only elevates the squad but also establishes an important milestone in inclusion and equity for Pakistan cricket as a whole. We welcome her to the Sultans family”

Catherine Dalton joins Abdul Rehman in the new coaching set-up as the squad gears up for the new season.