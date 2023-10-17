PCB Once Again Protests Against Delay in Indian Visas and Fans’ Misconduct

The PCB has raised its concerns against the delay in issuance of visas to Pakistani fans and journalists for the ODI World Cup 2023 as well as the unacceptable treatment of Pakistani players during the recent Pakistan-India match.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken another step to address ongoing concerns regarding the delayed issuance of visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistani fans aspiring to attend the ICC World Cup 2023.

The PCB has registered a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC), emphasizing the critical need for timely visa processing. Chairman PCB, Zaka Ashraf, has been proactive in pushing to resolve this issue.

Furthermore, the PCB has filed a complaint at the International Cricket Council regarding inappropriate conduct that Pakistani players had to face during the India vs. Pakistan match on October 14, 2023 in Ahmedabad.

These actions highlight the PCB’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and equitable participation of Pakistani players, journalists, and fans in the ongoing World Cup.