Pakistan Receives a Vital Boost Ahead of Crucial World Cup Clash Against Australia

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 3:17 pm

Ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia scheduled for October 20 in Bengaluru, the Pakistan cricket team received a significant morale boost.

According to reports, opening batter Fakhar Zaman and leg spinner Usama Mir are fully fit and available for selection for the Australia match.

The Green Shirts will rest today, after reaching Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, but will resume training tomorrow.

So far, the Men in Green have secured two victories in three matches during the event, with their only loss occurring against their arch-rivals, India, on Saturday.

It must be noted that Fakhar Zaman had a knee injury, and Usama Mir had a fever.

Pakistan is set to play their fourth World Cup game against Australia. Fakhar’s return could boost the Pakistan team in the batting department, as he is famous for his destructive batting in the past against the mighty Aussies.

On the other side, Usama Mir will be a massive replacement for Shadab Khan, who is currently not in good form with the ball, as Usama can strengthen the spinning department.

