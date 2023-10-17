Pakistan Receives a Vital Boost Ahead of Crucial World Cup Clash Against Australia

Ahead of their ICC World Cup 2023 match against Australia scheduled for October 20 in Bengaluru, the Pakistan cricket team received a significant morale boost.

According to reports, opening batter Fakhar Zaman and leg spinner Usama Mir are fully fit and available for selection for the Australia match.

The Green Shirts will rest today, after reaching Bengaluru from Ahmedabad, but will resume training tomorrow.

So far, the Men in Green have secured two victories in three matches during the event, with their only loss occurring against their arch-rivals, India, on Saturday.