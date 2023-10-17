Utility Stores Corporation’s Bank Accounts Attached Over Non-Payment of Sales Tax

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Islamabad has attached bank accounts of the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan Pvt Ltd (USC) on account of non-payment of sales tax arrears of Rs 8.19 billion.

The LTU Islamabad has issued recovery notices to all relevant banks for the attachment of the bank accounts of the USC all over the country.

The appeal of the tax defaulter has been dismissed by the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue. The taxpayer has also been issued recovery notices for the outstanding amount of sales tax, but the arrears of sales tax are still recoverable, LTU Islamabad added.