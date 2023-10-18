Severe Fuel Shortage Forces PIA to Cancel Dozens of Flights

Passengers continue to face problems as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been grappling with fuel shortage for the last few days.
Hundreds of travelers suffered on Tuesday after dozens of PIA flights were either canceled or rescheduled. According to reports, the national carrier canceled 24 flights, which included 13 international and 11 domestic flights.
Furthermore, 12 other flights were delayed yesterday due to fuel shortage as well as other operational issues. Additionally, PIA has also announced to cancel another 24 flights today, including 16 international and eight domestic.
Talking to a local media outlet, a PIA spokesperson confirmed that the flights were canceled due to an inadequate supply of fuel.
He requested the passengers to contact the PIA call center, PIA offices, or their travel agent to get information about their flights before heading to the airport.
List of Cancelled Flights:
Here is the list of flights that have been canceled for Wednesday.
|Flight Number
|Route
|PK-331
|Multan to Karachi
|PK-181
|Islamabad to Sharjah
|PK-233
|Islamabad to Dubai
|PK-263/264
|Lahore to Abu Dhabi (Two-way)
|PK-258/257
|Sharjah to Peshawar (Two-way)
|PK-182
|Sharjah to Islamabad
|PK-284
|Dubai to Peshawar
|PK-217
|Peshawar to Abu Dhabi
|PK-262
|Abu Dhabi to Islamabad
|PK-281/282
|Sialkot to Muscat (Two-way)
|PK-205/206
|Lahore to Kuwait (Two-way)
|PK-293/294
|Multan to Sharjah (Two-way)
|PK-451/452
|Islamabad to Skardu (Two-way)
|PK-601/602
|Islamabad to Gilgit (Two-way)
|PK-368/369
|Karachi to Islamabad (Two-way)
|PK-330
|Karachi to Multan
|PK-211/212
|Islamabad to Dubai (Two-way)
|PK-221/222
|Multan to Dubai (Two-way)
|PK-179/180
|Sialkot to Dubai (Two-way)
It should be noted that the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has asked for Rs. 100 million daily to resume the fuel supply to normal level. Recently, Caretaker PM had ordered to expedite the privatization process of PIA.