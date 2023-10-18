Universities to Offer Free Education to Visually Impaired Students in KP

The public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will offer free education to the visually impaired students of the province. It was announced by Governor KPK Ghulam Ali during a ceremony to mark White Cane Safety Day.

The decision is aimed at empowering and uplifting the visually impaired students of the province, who can’t pursue their education due to financial constraints.

The public sector universities will also offer financial assistance to support these students.

Furthermore, educational institutes across the province have been directed to provide jobs to at least one visually impaired individual in every district.

ALSO READ Former Indian Captain Believes Pakistan Cannot Handle Pressure Situations

Ghulam Ali has also proposed establishing schools for the visually impaired in suburban areas. However, the final decision will be taken by the provincial cabinet.

During the ceremony, he also spoke about the challenges faced by such individuals due to the various issues.