YouTube Brings a Ton of New Features and Visual Changes for Free

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 18, 2023 | 1:12 pm

YouTube is introducing a comprehensive array of new features and design enhancements, totaling around thirty-six in number.

These tools encompass updates for the web application, smartphone app, and smart TVs. While these individual features may not revolutionize the platform, they collectively contribute to an enhanced user experience.

Check out the new features in action in the video below.

One notable addition is the simplified process of accelerating video playback for those who prefer swift podcast clips. Users can now easily double the playback speed by pressing and holding their finger on the video, available on web browsers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Among the noteworthy updates is also the new lock screen feature that we’ve been hearing about for a while. It is designed to minimize accidental touches on the screen while watching a video. This should be incredibly useful while going out with a video playing or letting your cat catch mice on the screen.

Additionally, the library tab has received a revamp and has been rebranded as “You.” This revamped tab now provides more comprehensive information than its predecessor, offering access to previously viewed videos, playlists, downloads, and purchases, all consolidated in one location. Once again, this change affects both the web and mobile versions of the app.

The remaining updates mostly have to do with design changes. They introduce on-screen visual prompts that appear when creators encourage you to subscribe, accompanied by delightful sparkles to enhance the satisfaction when you finally “like” their content.

Additionally, a new animation tracks the view count and like count over a video’s initial 24 hours. These design elements extend to the smart TV application, featuring a fresh vertical menu, video chapters, a scrollable description section, and more.

YouTube’s latest update is being rolled out in stages, and the company anticipates that it may take a few weeks to reach all users globally. The popular streaming platform has also announced its intention to introduce more features in the future, including a redesign of the YouTube Kids app.

>