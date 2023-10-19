Mining, Agri, Construction: Top Chinese Companies Express Intent to Invest Big in Pakistan

Representatives of big Chinese companies met with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in Beijing today to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Delegations of China Minmetals Corporation, Metallurgical Corporation of China Limited, China Communications Construction Company, China Road and Bridge Corporation, and China Oil and Foodstuffs Corporation met with Kakar and discussed potential investments in the fields of mining and minerals, construction, CPEC, agriculture, renewable energy, and other sectors.

Chairman of Minmetals, Weng Zuliang, and Chairman of Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC), Chen Jianuang, met Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar in Beijing today to explore potential investments in Pakistan’s mining and minerals sector.

During the meeting, both Chinese companies expressed profound interest in investing in Pakistan, affirming their commitment to fostering economic cooperation between the two nations. Prime Minister Kakar provided a detailed overview of the government’s business-friendly policies and initiatives designed to attract foreign investments, shedding light on the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a pivotal measure to promote investment across Pakistan.

Simultaneously, in another meeting, Wang Haihuai, CEO of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), and the Chairman of China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) met with Kakar. The primary topic of discussion revolved around the ongoing projects led by CCCC and CRBC under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both companies expressed a keen interest in expanding their investment ventures in infrastructure construction, renewable energy, and other sectors within Pakistan.

Kakar warmly welcomed these Chinese corporations’ projects and their desire to boost investments in Pakistan. He stressed the importance of infrastructure development in Pakistan and the pivotal role it plays in the country’s transition into a thriving economy, particularly highlighting the significance of railway and road infrastructure for advancing both the nation’s economic interests and tourism.

Meanwhile, a delegation from China Oil and Foodstuffs Corporation (COFCO), led by President Luan Richeng, met with Kakar during the Beijing discussions.

In this meeting, the Prime Minister elaborated on Pakistan’s agricultural sector and the government’s efforts to foster its growth and development. He also noted the inclusion of the agricultural sector in the SIFC, emphasizing the country’s focus on enhancing agricultural production and elevating the processing and export capabilities of agricultural products.

The COFCO delegation expressed a strong interest in making investments in Pakistan, a sentiment that was warmly received by Prime Minister Kakar, highlighting the willingness of Pakistan to collaborate with foreign companies to enhance its economic landscape.