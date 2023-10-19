Nvidia RTX 40 Series GPUs to Get ‘Super’ Models Soon

Nvidia skipped out on its super versions of GPUs with its last generation of the RTX 30 series of graphics cards, but that will not be the case this time according to a new report from an industry tipster.

The report from the tipster @hongxing2020 says that Nvidia is preparing to launch super GPUs for the RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, and the RTX 4080. This leakster has been historically accurate with his reports. He has previously reported launch dates for Nvidia GPUs and also was the first to inform that Nvidia would rename the RTX 4080 to the RTX 4070 Ti.

Even though the RTX 30 family of GPUs never adopted the super models, there has been evidence that Nvidia was planning to add them, but changed them in favor of the more simplified Ti branding. But with the RTX 40 series, Nvidia might once again bring the super branding back for the aforementioned cards.

For those unaware, the super versions of Nvidia GPUs are typically enhanced for better performance, usually with more VRAM or slightly higher clock speeds. The specifications of the upcoming super card still remain to be seen, however.

While the exact launch dates for these cards remain undisclosed, they are likely targeting a release in 2024, with a potential announcement at CES 2024.

There are other signs hinting at a possible refresh. A more recent leak by MEGAsizeGPU suggests that Nvidia is in the process of preparing a more potent iteration of the RTX 4080. This leak also mentions the likelihood of the card bearing the “SUPER” or “Ti” branding. As a result, it appears that at least two different sources within the community of leakers anticipate the arrival of the super series.