Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Football Federation Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude Towards the Fans

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 19, 2023 | 5:40 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

After a historic win for the Pakistan football team over Cambodia in a qualifier game on Tuesday, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) extended its support to the football fans who came to the stadium to cheer for their team.

According to the details, PFF expressed heartfelt thanks to its supporters via its X account (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ

PFF said, “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support. The power of encouragement and enthusiasm has always been our driving force.”

History will be remembered for a long time as Pakistan achieved its first-ever victory in a qualifier game against Cambodia after a 75-year-long wait, which they played in front of their home crowd at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

The main hero of the match was Harun Hamid, who scored a historic goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute of the match against Cambodia. This victory led the Men in Green to the second round of World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, this victory earned the Pakistan football team valuable points and achieved a remarkable feat by moving up four places in the FIFA rankings, now standing at 193rd.

Meanwhile,  Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik also paid a heartfelt tribute to the fervent football fans.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>