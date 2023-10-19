Pakistan Football Federation Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude Towards the Fans

After a historic win for the Pakistan football team over Cambodia in a qualifier game on Tuesday, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) extended its support to the football fans who came to the stadium to cheer for their team.

According to the details, PFF expressed heartfelt thanks to its supporters via its X account (formerly Twitter).

Dear Football Community, We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support. The power of your encouragement and enthusiasm has always been our driving force, and it's what makes all the difference. pic.twitter.com/p1fro6UfWU — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) October 19, 2023

PFF said, “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support. The power of encouragement and enthusiasm has always been our driving force.”

History will be remembered for a long time as Pakistan achieved its first-ever victory in a qualifier game against Cambodia after a 75-year-long wait, which they played in front of their home crowd at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

The main hero of the match was Harun Hamid, who scored a historic goal for Pakistan in the 67th minute of the match against Cambodia. This victory led the Men in Green to the second round of World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Furthermore, this victory earned the Pakistan football team valuable points and achieved a remarkable feat by moving up four places in the FIFA rankings, now standing at 193rd.

Meanwhile, Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik also paid a heartfelt tribute to the fervent football fans.