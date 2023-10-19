Former PCB Chairman Shares Crucial Tips to Pakistan on How to Beat Australia

Former Pakistan cricketer and ex-Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB), Ramiz Raja, offered his advice to the Green Shirts ahead of their crucial World Cup game against Australia, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

According to sources, Ramiz Raja shared his views regarding team selection against Australia during an interview with a local sports show.

ALSO READ Australian Opener Demands ICC to Hold Umpires Accountable for Wrong Decisions

Ramiz said, “I think Pakistan should go for the chase, Pakistan wasn’t able to score even 200 runs against India while batting first on a good batting strip so they should think about chasing against Australia.”

He added, “The conditions there [in Bengaluru] will suit batting so Pakistan needs to strengthen their bowling bearing in mind the pitch. If you need to sacrifice an all-rounder for a specialist, they should definitely do that.”

It should be noted that Pakistan is ranked fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table with four points. The side has two wins and a loss against arch-rivals India.

ALSO READ Star All-Rounder Believes Pakistan Can Beat Australia in World Cup

On the other side, Australia registered its first win in the tournament when they defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in their previous game and are now ready to maintain their winning form in their next crucial game against Pakistan.