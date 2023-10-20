Govt Allows K-Electric to Boost its Supply From National Grid by 100%

The federal government has allowed K-Electric to increase its power supply from the national grid by 100 percent.

This comes as a result of Thursday’s two public hearings conducted by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Meanwhile, the regulator has hinted that it may not allow a Rs. 16 billion write-off, which K-Electric has always used to manage tariff adjustments.

During these hearings, KE reps said that they had partnered with the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on the amended Interconnection Agreement (ICA) and Power Procurement Agency Agreement (PPAA) to essentially purchase additional power up to the capacity of the national grid for a 10-year period.

A special committee comprising officials of the distributor and other stakeholders negotiated this deal.

Notably, NEPRA was informed that the ICA and PPAA would now be submitted for approval to relevant cabinet committees such as the Cabinet Committee on Energy and the Economic Coordination Committee.