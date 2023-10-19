Shadab Khan Likely to Be Dropped for Match Against Australia

Shadab Khan is likely to be replaced by Usama Mir for Pakistan’s upcoming match against Australia in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

In a crucial development ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 clash against Australia, Pakistan have finalized their playing eleven, with the possibility of a significant change in the lineup. Captain Babar Azam and the coaching staff have made a strategic decision to rest vice-captain Shadab Khan due to concerns about his recent form.

ALSO READ Star Pakistan Opener Fails to Recover From Knee Injury Ahead of Australia Clash

Sources close to the team have revealed that there is a strong likelihood of Usama Mir stepping in for Shadab Khan, marking a potentially pivotal change in the composition. The decision to rest Shadab Khan comes after the captain and coaching staff advised him in light of his recent struggles with bowling.

The playing eleven includes notable names such as Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, and Mohammad Rizwan. Joining them will be Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and the emerging Usama Mir.

Furthermore, the team’s fast-bowling firepower remains intact, with Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Shah Afridi securing their spots. With these mighty shifts expected to occur, fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming showdown as Pakistan will aim to make their mark against Australia without their vice-captain.