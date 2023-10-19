World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI Against Australia

Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 19, 2023 | 7:43 pm

After a disappointing defeat against arch-rivals India, the Pakistan team is gearing up for their next crucial World Cup game against Australia tomorrow.

The Men in Green are expected to make one change in their playing XI against Australia. Usama Mir is likely to be in the playing XI, replacing Shadab Khan, who has not been in form recently.

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed
Mohammad Nawaz Usama Mir Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Usama Mir, who played in the home series against New Zealand before this mega event, performed well with the ball during that series. His ability to excel in spin-friendly conditions, such as Indian pitches, makes him a valuable addition to the team.

This could serve as a significant boost for Pakistan’s playing XI, potentially replacing Mohammad Nawaz, who has been struggling to take wickets. Usama Mir, with his leg-spin bowling, could pose a formidable challenge alongside Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed against the Aussies.
Moreover, the rest of the playing XI will remain the same, as Pakistan appears to be comfortable in batting. Additionally, their fast bowling department, featuring Shaheen, Rauf, and Hasan, could pose a significant challenge for Australian batters. In terms of batting, Imam, Abdullah, Rizwan, and the unstoppable skipper, Babar Azam, are expected to give a tough time to the Australian bowling attack.

It should be noted that the Green Shirts won 2 out of 3 games in this mega event, which included a historic win against Sri Lanka.

Similarly, the mighty Australians only won against Sri Lanka in their previous game out of 3 games.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. Australia Cricket World Cup match will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan vs. Australia 20 October 2023 1:30 PM Bangalore

>