World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI Against Australia

After a disappointing defeat against arch-rivals India, the Pakistan team is gearing up for their next crucial World Cup game against Australia tomorrow.
The Men in Green are expected to make one change in their playing XI against Australia. Usama Mir is likely to be in the playing XI, replacing Shadab Khan, who has not been in form recently.
Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI:
|Abdullah Shafique
|Imam-ul-Haq
|Babar Azam (c)
|Mohammad Rizwan (wk)
|Saud Shakeel
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|Mohammad Nawaz
|Usama Mir
|Hasan Ali
|Shaheen Afridi
|Haris Rauf
Usama Mir, who played in the home series against New Zealand before this mega event, performed well with the ball during that series. His ability to excel in spin-friendly conditions, such as Indian pitches, makes him a valuable addition to the team.
It should be noted that the Green Shirts won 2 out of 3 games in this mega event, which included a historic win against Sri Lanka.
Similarly, the mighty Australians only won against Sri Lanka in their previous game out of 3 games.
Match Timings
Pakistan vs. Australia Cricket World Cup match will take place at Chinnaswamy Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan vs. Australia
|20 October 2023
|1:30 PM
|Bangalore
