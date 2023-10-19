World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI Against Australia

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Usama Mir Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf Usama Mir, who played in the home series against New Zealand before this mega event, performed well with the ball during that series. His ability to excel in spin-friendly conditions, such as Indian pitches, makes him a valuable addition to the team.

This could serve as a significant boost for Pakistan’s playing XI, potentially replacing Mohammad Nawaz, who has been struggling to take wickets. Usama Mir, with his leg-spin bowling, could pose a formidable challenge alongside Mohammad Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed against the Aussies.

Moreover, the rest of the playing XI will remain the same, as Pakistan appears to be comfortable in batting. Additionally, their fast bowling department, featuring Shaheen, Rauf, and Hasan, could pose a significant challenge for Australian batters. In terms of batting, Imam, Abdullah, Rizwan, and the unstoppable skipper, Babar Azam, are expected to give a tough time to the Australian bowling attack.