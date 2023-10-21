Apple is Working on a Much Bigger iPad Air

All the iPad Air models released by Apple thus far have featured screens smaller than 11 inches. Nevertheless, as reported by DigiTimes, the Cupertino-based tech giant is purportedly in the process of developing a larger iPad Air, featuring a 12.9-inch diagonal display.

Citing information from “industry sources,” the publication also suggests that this 12.9-inch iPad Air will incorporate an LCD screen instead of the mini-LED panel employed in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Recent speculations have indicated that Apple is actively working on two distinct iPad Air models, designated with identifiers J537 and J538. One of these is speculated to be the 12.9-inch iPad Air, while the other is anticipated to be an 11-inch model. Additional particulars about these versions are expected to emerge in the forthcoming months.

Reports have also indicated that the upcoming iPad series will skip Apple’s next-generation M3 SoC. This chipset will reportedly be reserved for the iPad Pro models next year.

ALSO READ Apple’s New iPads Are Skipping Next Generation Chips

Apple’s next iPad announcement is expected to include a total of three new variants including the new iPad Air, iPad mini 7, and the entry-level iPad. Since the last generation of these iPads features M1 chips, it is highly likely that this year they will bring the M2 SoC instead. This is expected to boost performance as well as battery life.

The iPad Mini 7 could receive the A16 Bionic chip that is found on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus released in September this year. The A17 Pro chip, which is capable of handling console-grade gaming, remains exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

ALSO READ Apple’s Foldable iPad Production is On High Priority Now

Going back to the iPad, we hope to see a fix for the infamous jelly scrolling issue seen on the current generation of tablets which causes sluggish and laggy scrolling.