Imad Wasim Fires Shots at Babar Azam After Loss Against Australia

Imad Wasim, the prominent all-rounder, made a remarkable assertion regarding Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, following the Men in Green’s defeat to Australia in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

During a local sports show, Imad Wasim mentioned that Babar Azam has not secured a victory for Pakistan against a major team since 2019.

Imad Wasim said, “I think the last time Babar performed in a big match was against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup when he scored a century.”

He added, “Being the number one batter in ODIs, it is Babar’s responsibility to win matches but questions will be raised if he doesn’t do that. He needs to bat in accordance with the team’s requirement.”

It’s important to mention that Babar Azam didn’t make a significant impact during the match, as he was dismissed after contributing 18 runs from 14 balls.

Furthermore, following the departures of Abdullah and Imam, Pakistan faced a challenging situation at 154-2 in 23.4 overs, in dire need of a significant partnership to recover their momentum.

Unfortunately, skipper Babar Azam was removed from the crease by Adam Zampa after scoring only 18 runs, courtesy of an exceptional catch executed by Pat Cummins.

The Green Shirts kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and they were all out for 305 runs in 45.3 overs.