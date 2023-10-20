Pakistani Fans Stopped From Chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ During World Cup

Indian policeman stopped a Pakistani fan from raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in the stadium while watching a World Cup match, revealing the Indian administration’s discrimination.

In a recent incident during the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, Pakistani cricket fans encountered a disturbing incident of alleged discrimination. During Pakistan’s match, a Pakistani supporter was prevented from chanting the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ by a local policeman. The incident raised questions of unequal treatment as Indian fans were seemingly allowed to express their support without interference.

ALSO READ Abrar Ahmed Among Five Additional Players to Get PCB Central Contract

The Pakistani fan, puzzled by the disparate treatment, confronted the policeman, seeking a logical explanation for the apparent bias. The viral video then saw the policeman struggle to provide a satisfactory reason for allowing one side’s expressions of patriotism while suppressing the other’s.

The confrontation intensified as the Pakistani fan argued for a fair and justifiable explanation. Ultimately, as cameras recorded the policeman’s behavior, the officer eventually left the scene, leaving questions about the incident unanswered.

It's shocking and upsetting to see that people are being stopped from cheering "Pakistan Zindabad" at the game. This totally goes against what the sport is about!#CWC23 #PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/iVnyFlNB09 — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) October 20, 2023

ALSO READ Pakistan Concedes Its Highest Ever Total in World Cup History

This incident highlights the need for a fair and unbiased approach to ensure an inclusive and respectful atmosphere for cricket fans from all nations during the World Cup. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistani fans have also faced delays in visa issuance, dampening their excitement for the megaevent.