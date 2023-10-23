Former Pakistan Head Coach Joins Multan Sultans as Spin Bowling Coach and Mentor

Former Pakistan spin bowler and ‘The King of Doosra’ Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the spin bowling coach and mentor of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans.

According to the details, Multan Sultans recently announced Saqlain Mushtaq’s appointment as a spin bowling coach and mentor on their X account (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ Umar Gul Shares Crucial Advice With Pakistan for Upcoming World Cup 2023 Matches

📢 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 “𝗗𝗼𝗼𝘀𝗿𝗮”, 𝗦𝗮𝗾𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗵𝘁𝗮𝗾 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘀‼



The legendary spinner and former Pakistan Head Coach @Saqlain_Mushtaq is all set to join the Multan Sultans family as Spin Bowling Coach and Team Mentor!… pic.twitter.com/jtHsromTLJ — Multan Sultans (@MultanSultans) October 21, 2023

Previously, Alex Hartley, a former English international and World Cup champion was revealed as the assistant spin bowling coach for the Multan Sultans. Together with Saqlain, she is ready to take charge of the spin department for the team that clinched the 2021 PSL title.

It should be noted that Catherine Dalton was previously appointed as the fast-bowling coach for Multan Sultans.

Furthermore, Dalton made history by becoming the first female coach in the PSL and the pioneer female fast-bowling coach for a well-known men’s team.

Multan Sultans won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2021 and were runners-up against Lahore Qalandars in both 2022 and 2023. Lahore and Islamabad are the only teams that have won the PSL twice.

Get all the latest World Cup 2023 updates right here!