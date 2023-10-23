Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Former Pakistan Head Coach Joins Multan Sultans as Spin Bowling Coach and Mentor

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Oct 23, 2023 | 4:18 pm

Former Pakistan spin bowler and ‘The King of Doosra’ Saqlain Mushtaq has been appointed as the spin bowling coach and mentor of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans.

According to the details, Multan Sultans recently announced Saqlain Mushtaq’s appointment as a spin bowling coach and mentor on their X account (formerly Twitter).

Previously, Alex Hartley, a former English international and World Cup champion was revealed as the assistant spin bowling coach for the Multan Sultans. Together with Saqlain, she is ready to take charge of the spin department for the team that clinched the 2021 PSL title.

It should be noted that Catherine Dalton was previously appointed as the fast-bowling coach for Multan Sultans.

Furthermore, Dalton made history by becoming the first female coach in the PSL and the pioneer female fast-bowling coach for a well-known men’s team.

Multan Sultans won the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2021 and were runners-up against Lahore Qalandars in both 2022 and 2023. Lahore and Islamabad are the only teams that have won the PSL twice.

>