Vivo Y200 Launched with 64MP OIS Camera and 120Hz AMOLED Screen

As anticipated, the Vivo Y200 has been officially introduced in India, serving as a direct successor to the previously launched Vivo Y100 in February.

Design and Display

The Y200 is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display boasting 1080p resolution and a rapid 120Hz refresh rate. It incorporates a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera and there is also an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is also IP54 dust and splashproof.

Internals and Software

The Vivo Y200 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

On the software front, it runs on Funtouch OS 13, based on Android 13.

Cameras

The rear of the device houses a 64MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) alongside a 2MP depth sensor. You’ll also notice the presence of an LED flash adjacent to the camera modules, as well as the distinctive Smart Aura Light, which offers a 38-level color temperature adjustment based on your ambient lighting.

The selfie shooter housed inside the punch-hole cutout is a 16MP snapper capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The phone is equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports rapid charging up to 44W.

Available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green color options, the 8 GB/128 GB variant is priced at $264, while the 8 GB/256 GB model is offered at $289.

Vivo Y200 Specifications