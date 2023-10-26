Pakistani Athlete Wins Gold Medal at Asian Para Games

Haider Ali achieved a gold medal for Pakistan in Discus Throw today at the ongoing Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China.

According to reports, Haider secured the top prize by scoring 51.23 meters in his fourth attempt.

Haider shared his gold medal achievement on his official X account (formerly Twitter).

Yamato Shimbo from Japan earned a silver medal with a throw measuring 49.70 meters, while China’s Zhang Xuelong secured the bronze with a throw of 48.26 meters.

The Pakistani athlete secured a place in the Paris 2024 Paralympics by surpassing the minimum entry standard of 39 meters. It’s worth mentioning that all six of Haider’s throws today exceeded the 39-meter mark.

He also achieved a historic milestone for Pakistan by securing the nation’s inaugural gold medal in Discus Throw at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

In addition to his achievements in the Discus Throw, Haider’s success extends to the Long Jump event, where he secured a silver medal in the 2008 Paralympics and a bronze medal in the 2016 Paralympics.