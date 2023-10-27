Election Commission Exempts FBR Officers from Election Duties

Published Oct 27, 2023 | 3:50 pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has granted an exemption to the officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its field formations from appointment as District Returning Officers, Returning Officers, and Assistant Returning Officers for the conduct of general elections.

In this connection, the FBR issued a letter to all heads of the field formations on Friday.

The letter has been issued on the issue of exemption of officers/officials of FBR from election duties for the upcoming General Elections.

According to the FBR’s letter, ECP has granted exemption to all officers/officials of FBR from election duties for the upcoming General Elections.

>