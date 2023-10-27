Here’s the Latest Update on Star Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem’s Injury

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has provided an update on Pakistan’s renowned javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who was ruled out of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou due to a chronic knee injury.

A senior official revealed that AFP has forwarded his medical reports to London-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa in a bid to seek expert advice on the injury.

The official further explained that the star athlete is expected to arrive in Lahore shortly to initiate his rehabilitation process.

“His coach, Salman Butt, is currently in Bangkok, and once he returns, Arshad will join him in Lahore for light training and rehabilitation,” the official added.

Arshad Nadeem’s absence was notable at the Asian Games as Pakistan managed to secure only one silver and two bronze medals in the event, marking a rather disappointing performance.

The injury marked the second major event within a short span that Arshad had to miss. He had previously missed the Asian Championship in Bangkok in August due to a right knee injury, which had initially developed during the 34th National Games in Quetta back in May.

The AFP’s plan to send Arshad to Germany for training to prepare for the Olympics hinges on his recovery. The AFP has also shared his fitness details with his coach.

“We cannot send him to Germany unless he recovers. If he cannot execute techniques in Germany due to fitness issues, sending him abroad will have no benefit,” an AFP source told media.

Injuries have become a recurring nuisance for Arshad’s career in recent months. Despite battling knee and elbow injuries last year, he managed to deliver stellar performances at the Commonwealth Games in England and the Islamic Games in Turkey. He underwent surgeries for his right elbow and left knee in London last year and made an impressive recovery.

His outstanding achievement was clinching the first-ever silver for Pakistan in the World Championship in Hungary earlier this summer.

Arshad is currently in his hometown of Mian Channu. According to his family, he is doing light exercises and is expected to travel to Lahore on November 1 to start his rehabilitation.

The renowned javelin thrower has high hopes for a swift recovery to get back in form just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.