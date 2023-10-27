Here’s When Pakistan’s Upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Will be Played

After a historic 1-0 win against Cambodia in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Shaheens are getting ready for a tough second round of the qualifications.

Pakistan, who are currently ranked 193 in the world, are placed in Group G, alongside formidable opponents like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Tajikistan.

Here is a look at the upcoming fixtures that await the Shaheens on their path to the World Cup:

Pakistan will play their first away match against 57th ranked Saudi Arabia in Dammam on November 16. With renowned head coach Roberto Mancini at the helm, the ‘Green Falcons’ are the favorites to advance from this group.

The next match will be a home fixture against 109 ranked Tajikistan on November 21 in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s World Cup qualification campaign will resume in March with a home and away fixture against 82 ranked Jordan on the 21s and 26th respectively.

Here are the fixtures: