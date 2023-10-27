Qatar Announces Death Penalty to 8 Indian Navy Officials Accused of Spying for Israel

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 27, 2023 | 11:02 am

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Eight Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to death by a local court in Qatar after charges of spying on Qatar’s secret submarine program for Israel were proven against them.

The Indian Navy personnel were arrested in August last year, however, the Qatari authorities didn’t make details about the charges against them public.

ALSO READ

Months later, it was revealed that the 8 Indians were spying for Israel. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was also deeply interested in the matter as they termed it a “high priority” issue.

According to the details, they were the employees of a company named Al Dahra. It was working for the Qatari government on a program aimed at obtaining high-tech Italian-made submarines.

Reports claim that the chief executive of the company was also kept in solitary confinement for two months when he tried to get the Indians released.

ALSO READ

Earlier this month, the Indian ambassador to Qatar met the 8 men after getting consular access. India closely followed their trial, which ended in the death penalty for all of them on October 26.

The Indian Navy personnel who have been awarded death sentence include Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal, and Sailor Ragesh.

Arsalan Khattak

    • lens

    Balls Deodorant – Dari Mooch’s New Product Has Become Talk of the Town
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Lahore’s Building Violations: LDA Seals Baskin Robbins, Razes Several Buildings
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    close
    >