Doctor Removes Massive 15 kg Tumor in Life-Saving Surgery

A local doctor in Khanewal District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital successfully operated on a woman to remove a 15 kg tumor from her body.

According to details, the 27-year-old patient was brought to the hospital where Dr. Rashid Minhas operated on her.

The hospital administration stated that the patient is recovering quickly and her family expressed their appreciation for the medical team’s efforts.

Earlier in September this year, doctors operated on a 10-month-old girl to remove an abdominal tumor and ascites. Shockingly, the doctors discovered that it was actually the girl’s twin inside her belly.

Her family had brought the child for the treatment of abdominal pain, where the ultrasound scanning showed an abdominal tumor and ascites in her body.

The pediatric surgeon, Mushtaq Ahmed, who operated on the girl said that initially, it was a normal operation. However, when they successfully completed the operation, they were astonished to discover that the ‘tumor’ they removed was actually a fetus.

Dr Mushtaq Ahmed explained that the possibility of such a thing happening is one in a million people. This process is actually of twins in which one child develops in the mother’s womb while the other develops inside the belly of the fetus,” the pediatric surgeon added.