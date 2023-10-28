Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Stephen Constantine to Continue as Head Coach of Pakistan Football Team

Published Oct 28, 2023

Stephen Constantine will be retained as the head coach for the Pakistan football team for the upcoming crucial World Cup qualifiers.

According to sources, Stephen Constantine will be in charge of the camp, which begins at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad on November 1.

After Pakistan’s historic win against Cambodia in the second leg of the qualifiers at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, Stephen Constantine, in a post-match media talk, expressed uncertainty about his future with the national team.

Stephen said, “I was on a short contract with the PFF NC and now it is up to them to decide my future association with the national team. I am glad that I have achieved my target.”

It will be remembered that Harun Hamid scored the historic goal in the 67th minute against Cambodia, sending Pakistan to the second round of World Cup qualifiers for the first time in their history.

Moreover, the Pakistan team has achieved an admirable feat by accumulating substantial points and climbing four positions in the FIFA rankings, now standing at 193rd place, marking a notable advancement from their prior rank of 197th.

Following their historic victory, Pakistan has been grouped in Group G for the second qualification round, where they will compete against Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Tajikistan. The matches for Group G are set to kick off in November.

>