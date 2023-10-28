Changan Lowers Car Prices by Up To Rs. 450,000

In response to the improved value of the Pakistani rupee vs the US dollar, Changan Master Motors has brought down the prices of its different models by up to Rs. 450,000.

The company has lowered the costs of Alsvin, Oshan X7, and M9 Sherpa. However, the prices for Karvaan variants will remain the same.

The revised prices will come into effect on November 1, 2023. The top-of-the-line Alsvin 1.5L DCT AT Lumiere variant saw the biggest price cut of Rs. 450,000.

The prices of base Alsvin 1.3L M/T Comfort and Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort have been slashed by Rs. 350,000 each. Similarly, the prices of Changan Oshan X7 Comfort and Oshan X7 FutureSense have also been lowered by Rs. 250,000 each.

Changan Sherpa (M9) has also become Rs. 350,000 cheaper. Here are the revised prices of Changan’s different offerings:

Alsvin

Variant New Price Old Price Price Change Alsvin 1.3L M/T Comfort Rs. 3,799,000 Rs. 4,149,000 – Rs. 350,000 Alsvin 1.5L DCT Comfort Rs. 4,349,000 Rs. 4,699,000 – Rs. 350,000 Alsvin 1.5L DCT AT Lumiere Rs. 4,549,000 Rs. 4,999,000 – Rs. 450,000

Oshan X7

Variant New Price Old Price Price Change Oshan X7 Comfort Rs. 8,299,000 Rs. 8,549,000 – Rs. 250,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense Rs. 8,949,000 Rs. 9,199,000 – Rs. 250,000

M9 (Sherpa)

Variant New Price Old Price Price Change Changan Sherpa (M9) Rs. 2,179,000 Rs. 2,529,000 – Rs. 350,000

Recently, the company exported the first batch of 14 Oshan X7 units for onward sale to Kenya and Tanzania. A ceremony was also held in this regard in Karachi.