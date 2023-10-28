Haval Car Prices Decreased by Up to Rs. 400,000

Sazgar Engineering Works Ltd. (SEWL), which sells Haval brand cars in Pakistan, has joined the list of automakers who have slashed their prices following the significant improvement of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

The company has cut the prices of Haval H6 and Jolion by up to Rs. 400,000. The prices of Haval H6 1.5T, Haval H6 2.0, and its latest addition, the H6 HEV, have been lowered by Rs. 400,000.

Similarly, Haval Jolion will now cost Rs. 350,000 less after the latest price drop. Here are the previous and new prices of Haval H6 and Jolion.

Model New Prices (Rs.) Old Prices (Rs.) Price Reduction (Rs.) Haval H6 1.5T 9,099,000 9,499,000 400,000 Haval H6 2.0 10,449,000 10,849,000 400,000 Haval H6 HEV 11,749,000 12,149,000 400,000 Haval Jolion 7,949,000 8,299,000 350,000

It is worth mentioning that in April, Sazgar Engineering had jacked up its prices by up to Rs. 500,000. This was the second increase a month after the company imposed a 25% General Sales Tax (GST) on its cars.

Earlier, Sazar officially launched the locally assembled Haval Jolion. Some of the features of this locally assembled SUV include Panoramic Sunroof, Shark Fin Antenna, 18-inch Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Wireless Charger, Rear USB Ports, Premium Harman Karcon Sound, Dual Zone Climate Control System, Rotary Shift Dial, 4 drive modes, Touchscreen Infotainment System, Digital Instrument Cluster, Rear AC Vents, Paddle shifters and more.