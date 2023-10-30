Indian Spy Arrested for Sharing Sensitive Information With Alleged Pakistani Female Agents

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 30, 2023 | 1:10 pm

Two alleged ‘female agents’ of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have reportedly honey-trapped another Indian spy, Narendra Kumar.

According to Indian media, the Indian spy has been taken into custody by the Intelligence Unit of Rajasthan’s CID. Narendra Kumar reportedly shared strategic information with alleged ISI agents.

Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, S Sengathir, revealed that the accused is a resident of Anandgarh village on the border within the jurisdiction of Khajuwala police station in Bikaner district.

He was in contact with two Pakistani agents and shared information of strategic importance of the international border area with them. During the interrogation, Narendra Kumar admitted that he had been in contact with an account named ‘Poonam Bajwa’ on Facebook for two years.

He told the interrogators that the alleged female ISI agent identified herself as a resident of Bathinda and claimed to be working as a data entry operator within the BSF. She also convinced him to marry her.

Reportedly, Narendra Kumar sent her sensitive information concerning the international border, such as photographs of roads, bridges, BSF posts, towers, and army vehicles, as well as photographs and videos of restricted areas.

Furthermore, the alleged Pakistani agent created a WhatsApp group, and residents of the border were added to it. Additionally, the ADG Intelligence revealed that the Indian spy was in touch with another alleged Pakistani agent as well.

She identified herself as Sunita, a local journalist of Dainik Bhaskar. Narendra Kumar also shared strategic information about the border area with her.

A case under the Government Secrets Act 1923 has been registered against the accused following confirmation of the facts through an examination of his phone.

