Xiaomi to Start Making TVs in Pakistan

Leading global tech giant Xiaomi has decided to manufacture smart televisions for sale in the Pakistan market, Air Link Communication Limited (PSX: AIRLINK) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“We are excited to announce that Xiaomi, a leading consumer electronics and smartphone manufacturer of the world, has decided to be partnered with Air Link Communication Limited (AIRLINK) to produce Xiaomi Smart TVs. These cutting-edge TVs will be manufactured at AIRLINK’s state-of-the-art facility in Lahore, Pakistan,” the stock filing stated.

“Mr. Jiang, the global AIoT Head of Xiaomi, expressed full confidence and support for Airlink in this project. He also praised AIRLINK’s record of success in its current collaborations with Xiaomi,” it said.

The addition of Xiaomi smart TVs will potentially generate job opportunities and substantially increase AIRLINK’s revenue, the filing added.

Xiaomi is a premier global manufacturer of consumer electronics and smartphones. It is the No.1 TV brand in Mainland China in 1H 2023 and No.5 in the world. It is also the world’s No. 3 brand in smartphones. Xiaomi’s products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions. Xiaomi this year was 360 in the Fortune Global 500 list, its fifth consecutive year on the prestigious list.

AIRLINK is one of the leading mobile phone manufacturers and distributors in Pakistan. The company has a strong record of delivering top-tier products and services. Xiaomi and AIRLINK already have a strategic partnership for the local production of Xiaomi smartphones.