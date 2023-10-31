Essential Food Items Are More Expensive at Utility Stores Than Market

The government had established utility stores to provide essential food items at subsidized rates. However, utility stores’ prices have surpassed the open market.

Official documents have revealed that essential food items available at utility stores are much more expensive than the open market.

According to details, the prices of flour, sugar, and other essential items are considerably higher at the utility stores than the prices offered in the open market.

For instance, a 20-kg bag of flour is 134 rupees more expensive compared to the market.

The 20-kg bag of flour costs Rs 2706.32 in the open market, while consumers are paying Rs 2840 at utility stores.

Similarly, the per KG costs of Dal Channa, sugar, Safaid Chana, and Sella rice at the utility stores are Rs48, Rs12, Rs.21 and Rs.51 higher, respectively, than the general market.