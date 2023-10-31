FBR Cracks Down on Non-Duty Paid Cigarettes With 429 Raids Nationwide

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 31, 2023 | 7:33 pm

In an unprecedented drive to get to grips with the menace of Non-Duty paid/Counterfeit cigarettes, the designated teams of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) have successfully conducted 429 raids, on Saturday the 28th of October, throughout the length & breadth of the country.

This day-long effort has culminated in the seizure of about 16 million Non-Duty paid/Counterfeit cigarette sticks.

 

Member Inland Revenue Operations, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir supervised the whole exercise.

According to him, the success of this exercise would convey an unequivocal message to the duty evaders to forthwith halt their illicit practices.

He also reiterated to continually fight the issue till its logical conclusion. It was further resolved that in the next phase of the drive, criminal proceedings would be initiated against such culprits.

>