FBR ‘Illegally’ Commences Restructuring of Pakistan Revenue Automation Ltd

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 31, 2023 | 11:53 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued an illegal notification on the restructuring and revitalization of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) without the approval of the majority shareholders.

The FBR has constituted sub-groups for the restructuring and revitalization of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL). Later, the FBR issued a notification on the constitution of sub-groups for the restructuring and revitalization of PRAL.

Experts informed that the PRAL is a public sector company governed by corporate governance rules having an independent board of directors with independent directors to run the company.  The FBR being a shareholder though has directors on the board.

ALSO READ

Therefore, the decisions of running the company are made by the board of directors. No such notification can be issued without the approval of the board of directors. The FBR has four directors and 7 independent directors. the decision would taken by the majority of the board of directors of the public sector company.

The FBR is a shareholder in the company, but cannot override the majority of the independent board of directors.

ProPK Staff

lens

Madiha Imam Shares Lovely Glimpses Of Her Dreamy Reception Ceremony
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Takes Decisive Action: Car Showrooms and Commercial Properties Sealed
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>