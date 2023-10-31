Fly Jinnah to Launch International Flights Soon

After successfully operating on domestic routes for exactly a year, Fly Jinnah will now be operating on international routes as well.

According to details, the low-cost carrier has received the green light for its international operations from the cabinet. Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi confirmed that the approval was granted on the recommendation of the Aviation Ministry.

Fly Jinnah’s international destinations will include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkiye, and the UAE. Domestically, it has operated flights across the major cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta.

According to a national daily, Fly Jinnah has so far operated more than 4,370 domestic flights during its first year. Recently, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) ranked the airline at number 1 in its domestic flight punctuality rankings.

Fly Jinnah stood out with an impressive on-time departure rate of 87.93%, followed by Air Sial at 86.89%, Air Blue, which posted a rate of 78.36%, and Serene Airlines at 62%.