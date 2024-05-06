Budget 2024-25 Preparations Delayed As Govt Seeks IMF Input on Literally Everything

Preparations for the new Federal Budget 2024-25 are facing massive delays as the government prepares to consult on each and every item with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before proceeding further. The lender’s mission is expected to arrive in the coming few weeks, sources told ProPakistani.
Sources said this has seriously impacted the planned schedule. The Budget Strategy Paper 2024-27, which was originally intended for approval by April 22, has not been finalized yet.
Sources informed that meetings of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) have not been convened as scheduled. However, it’s anticipated that the National Economic Council meeting will take place in the second week of May.
The completion of budget documents for presentation to the cabinet is expected by the end of this month. Subsequently, the budget for the upcoming financial year will likely be presented in Parliament during the first week of June. Prior to its presentation, the budget document will undergo approval by the federal cabinet after final touches by the IMF.
Budget 2024-25 Timeline
|S#
|Activity
|Concerned Office
|Timeline
|1
|Issuance of Budget Call Circular
|Finance Division
|Feb-24
|2
|Laying of Mid-Year Review Report before NA
|Finance Division
|Feb-24
|3
|Submission of Form I
i. Medium Term KPIs and Targets
FY2024-25 to 2026-27
ii. Medium Term Performance Based Budget
FY2024-25 to 2026-27
|PAOs
|i. 11th March
2024
ii. Along with
BO/NIS
|4
|Submission of Gender Responsive Budgeting –
Form II
|PAOs
|14th June 2024
|5
|Submission of Green Budgeting – Form III
|PAOs
|14th June 2024
|6
|Federal Receipts (Non-Tax Revenue)
Revised Estimates (FY2023-24) and
Budget Estimates (FY2024-25) including
proposals for new non-tax measures – Form
IV
|PAOs
|11th March 2024
|7
|Public Accounts Receipts and Expenditure,
Revised Estimates (FY2023-24) and
Budget Estimates (FY2024-25) – Form V
|PAOs
|11th March 2024
|8
|Details of Bank Accounts/Investments –
Form VI
|PAOs
|11th March 2024
|9
|Submission of Revised Estimates
(FY2023-24) Current and Development
Expenditure – Form VII
|PAOs
|11-Mar-24
|10
|Submission of Medium-Term Budget Estimates
(FY2024-25 to 2026-27) Current & Development
Expenditure – Form VIII
|PAOs
|11th March 2024
|11
|Submission of Posts Proforma Federal
Government Employees – Form X and/or XI
|PAOs
|5th April 2024
|12
|Submission of Quarter-Wise Budget Estimates
(FY2024-25) Current and Development
Expenditure – Form XII and XIII
|PAOs
|30th June 2024
|13
|Details of Assets – Form XIV
|PAOs
|11 th March 2024
|14
|Sector-wise Details of Development Projects –
Form XV
|Planning Division
|11th March 2024
|15
|Submission of Foreign Exchange Revised
Estimates (FY2023-24) and Budget Estimates
(FY2024-25) -Form XVI to XXI
|PAOs
|7th May 2024
|16
|Recommendations from Expenditure Wing on
Revised and Proposed Budget Estimates
|Expenditure
Wing
|17th March 2024
|17
|Preparation of Medium-Term National
Macroeconomic and Fiscal Framework
|EA Wing
|3rd week March
2024
|18
|Budget Review Committee meetings
|Finance Division
|22nd March till 5th
April 2024
|19
|Intimation of Exchange Rate
|Finance Division
|18th April 2024
|20
|Approval of Budget Strategy Paper (BSP)
FY2024-27
|Finance Division
|22nd April 2024
|21
|Issuance of IBCs for current and development
budget (one line to M/o PD&SI)
|Finance Division
|24th April 2024
|22
|Issuance of PAO Wise IBCs for Development
|Planning Division
|30th April 2024
|23
|Submission of BO/NIS for Current Budget
|PAOs
|29th April to 6th May
2024
|24
|APCC Meetings
|Planning Division
|1st week May 2024
|25
|NEC Meetings
|Planning Division
|2nd week May 2024
|26
|Submission of BO/NIS for Development Budget
|PAOs
|3rd week May 2024
|27
|Completion of all Budget Documents, Schedules
and Summaries for the Cabinet etc.
|Finance Division
|End May 2024
|28
|Presentation of Budget to the Cabinet and the
Parliament
|Finance Division
|1st week June 2024