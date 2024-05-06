Budget 2024-25 Preparations Delayed As Govt Seeks IMF Input on Literally Everything

Preparations for the new Federal Budget 2024-25 are facing massive delays as the government prepares to consult on each and every item with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before proceeding further. The lender’s mission is expected to arrive in the coming few weeks, sources told ProPakistani.

Sources said this has seriously impacted the planned schedule. The Budget Strategy Paper 2024-27, which was originally intended for approval by April 22, has not been finalized yet.

Sources informed that meetings of the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) have not been convened as scheduled. However, it’s anticipated that the National Economic Council meeting will take place in the second week of May.

The completion of budget documents for presentation to the cabinet is expected by the end of this month. Subsequently, the budget for the upcoming financial year will likely be presented in Parliament during the first week of June. Prior to its presentation, the budget document will undergo approval by the federal cabinet after final touches by the IMF.

Budget 2024-25 Timeline