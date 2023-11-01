Govt Decreases LPG Rate by Rs. 9.95 Per Kg for November

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has decreased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 9.95 per kg, slashing the price of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder by Rs. 117.47 or around 3.8 percent for November.

In a notification, the regulator set the price of LPG at Rs. 250.98 per kg for November compared to Rs. 260.93 in October. The 11.8 kg domestic cylinder price was set at Rs. 2,962.17 in November compared to Rs. 3,079.64 in October.

As per OGRA’s calculation, the producer price of LPG (propane 40 percent and butane 60 percent) has been determined at Rs. 173,069.32 per ton for November.

With the addition of Rs. 4,669 per ton of petroleum levy and 18 percent sales tax of Rs. 31,992.9 per ton, the maximum producer price was worked out at Rs. 209,731.22 per ton for November. The maximum producer price for the domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg was thus calculated at Rs. 2,474.83 per kg for the current month.

For consumer price, another Rs. 35,000 per ton of marketing, distribution, and transportation margin was added to the maximum producer price besides another 18 percent GST (Rs. 6,300 per ton on this margin). Thus the consumer end maximum LPG price was fixed at Rs. 251,031.22 per ton (Rs. 2,962.17 per cylinder of 11.8 kg) for November.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government raised the price of LPG by Rs. 39 per kg and Rs. 20.86 per kg for the months of September and October 2023, respectively. Today, rates have been revised downwards due to the Pakistani Rupee’s recovery against the US Dollar in the previous month.