DC Rawalpindi Bans Bakeries From Selling Products in Boxes

Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner, Hassan Waqar Cheema, has taken decisive action by ordering all sweet shops, bakeries, and essential item vendors throughout the district to discontinue the practice of selling products in box packaging.

This move aligns with the Punjab Weights and Measures Enforcement Act of 1975 and is a direct response to concerns about vendors inaccurately weighing food items prior to packaging.

The sale of products in box packaging is now prohibited, unless the complete weight is accurately assessed before packing, or both the box and its packaging are initially weighed.

This regulation applies to a wide range of items, including sweets, baked goods, and miscellaneous products.

In response to this development, the Deputy Commissioner has not only issued a stern warning but has also implemented a comprehensive set of instructions for rigorous inspections, monitoring, and potential enforcement actions.

Any individuals or businesses discovered selling underweight goods will face severe consequences, including the possibility of criminal charges and substantial fines.

The Deputy Commissioner has sent out formal notifications to well-known stores, organizations, and various associations representing traders and shopkeepers to ensure compliance with this new directive.